Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed Next IAF Chief, To Take Charge On Sept 30

NEW DELHI: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next chief of the Indian Air Force, the centre announced on Saturday.

The newly selected Air Chief will take over the reigns from current Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who retires on Sept 30. The central government has stuck to the seniority principle in appointing Air Marshal Singh as the next IAF chief.

A seasoned veteran, Air Marshal Singh was a fighter pilot who was commissioned into the Air Force back in December 1984. He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College.