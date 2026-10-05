AISA President Neha Bora Detained Amid Protest Against Election Commissioner in Delhi

NEW DELHI: All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while leading a protest march from Andhra Bhawan towards Jantar Mantar, as students and youth demonstrated for the third consecutive day demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security deployment in the area.

The mobilisation began near Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, with AISA members and supporters raising slogans against the Election Commission as they marched towards Jantar Mantar. Police stopped the protesters and detained several of them as they attempted to proceed towards the designated protest site. (ANI)

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