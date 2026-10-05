Three Women Journalists Accuse Delhi Police of Misconduct During Jantar Mantar Protests

NEW DELHI: Three women journalists have filed complaints against Delhi Police personnel, alleging sexual misconduct while being detained during the protests at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

The police, on Sunday, stated that the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for an "impartial" inquiry.

Protests are being staged at the national capital's Jantar Mantar, despite the imposition of prohibitory orders, to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said: "On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law-and-order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. "New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," it added.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Neha Yadav said: "Despite Section 163 of BNSS being imposed in the New Delhi area, AISA and other parties held a protest on October 3 against SIR. The protesters were informed about the prohibitory orders and warned to leave the spot, and when they did not comply, they were detained."

"At around 6 pm, three women who identified themselves as journalists complained of manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention. Their complaints were accepted, and they were medically examined," she said, reiterating that all the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The senior police officer appealed to anyone having video footage of the alleged incident to share the same with the Crime Branch. (IANS)

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