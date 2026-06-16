Akal Takht declares Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guilty of 'religious misconduct'

AMRITSAR: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guilty of religious misconduct after a video purportedly showed him committing an act that hurt Sikh sentiments. All Sikh lawmakers of the state were also summoned to appear before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, for hurting the sentiments and interests of the 'panth' (community) by passing the new sacrilege law.

The Chief Minister was declared guilty of "sprinkling alcohol on portraits of Sikh Gurus" as portrayed in a viral video that Gargaj said was "neither AI-generated nor doctored".

The five Sikh high priests unanimously took the decision that was pronounced from the podium of Akal Takht by Jathedar Gargaj by declaring Chief Minister Mann as "Guru Dokhi" (one who has betrayed or shown disloyalty to the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (opposed to the Khalsa Panth). The Sikh 'panth' was also directed to shun ties with Mann. (IANS)

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