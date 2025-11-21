AK bullets, grenade pins recovered from Kashmir Times office during SIA raid

JAMMU: AK rifle cartridges, pistol rounds and hand-grenade pins, among other items, were recovered during the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police raids at the Kashmir Times office at its Residency Road area of Jammu city. “AK rifle cartridges, pistol rounds and hand-grenade pins, among other items, were recovered during the raids,” official sources told IANS. SIA raided the Jammu office of the newspaper, alleging that the newspaper was involved in activities against the country. According to officials, SIA teams examined the newspaper’s premises and computer systems after registering a case against the publication and its promoters. The promoters are likely to be questioned as the investigation proceeds. (IANS)

