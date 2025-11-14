Probe underway at Delhi blast site; 36 picked up for questioning in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: A detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday.

The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the remnants of the vehicle to determine the cause and nature of the explosion.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast near historic Red Fort which killed at least 12, Delhi police and security agencies have zeroed in on at least four doctors till now who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across the country as part of a terror module.

Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened.

Intensifying crackdown on suspects across Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the Delhi terror blast, the J&K Police have picked up over three dozen people for questioning.

Officials said some of these people are government employees, and have been picked up in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified surveillance and checking across the Valley, and new ‘Nakas’ (Checkposts) have come up in various districts.

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police carried out raids at 13 locations earlier in the day in connection with the Delhi terror blast.

The surfacing of the white collar terror module operated by Kashmiri doctors has added another dimension to anti-terrorist operations, since without ‘actionable intelligence', action against people otherwise engaged in normal activities of life becomes impossible for the security forces.

This is also proved by the fact that the Faridabad terror module was unearthed after the arrest of two overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits. It was the sustained interrogation of these two arrested OGWs that led to the subsequent arrest of Dr Adil Rather of Qazigund and later to the unearthing of the entire terror module.

The discovery of otherwise well-to-do professionals like doctors involved in terrorism has shocked genuine local professionals in and outside the UT, as they fear facing hardships due to the anti-national activities of others chasing the same professions.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that no innocent will be put to trouble, while nobody with terror links will be spared.

The unearthing of white collar terror module has vindicated the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s decision to terminate the services of rogue government employees who are found to have terror links. (ANI)

Also Read: Two Arrested in Lakhimpur for Posting Objectionable Content After Delhi Blast