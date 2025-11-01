Al Qaeda issues lone wolf call in India, marking alarming tactical shift

NEW DELHI: The security agencies are keeping a close watch following a call made by the Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) to launch lone wolf attacks in India. This signals a shift in the functioning of the AQIS, which has so far not managed to make the kind of progress it would have wanted to in India.

The AQIS was launched in 2014 with the sole goal of carrying out strikes in the sub-continent. While it was formed in Afghanistan, it had stated that its primary focus would be India. The outfit had even spoken about liberating Jammu and Kashmir from India. It had even appointed Asim Umar, a man from Uttar Pradesh, to head its India operations.

At first, the AQIS made several attempts to set up modules in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other parts of North India. While the modules were set up, they never took off as the AQIS hoped, since the Intelligence and security agencies managed to get the better of them. This made the terror group change its strategy, and hence, the call was made to carry out lone wolf attacks in India.

The AQIS is more or less following the pattern of the Islamic State, which also encourages lone wolves to carry out attacks. The decision to go in for lone wolf attacks is because they are investment-free, and the chance of detection is very low.

The arrest of Zubair Hangargekar from Pune by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is a clear sign that the AQIS has been encouraging lone wolves.

While the ATS is still investigating his links to the outfit and whether he was involved in radicalising others, prima facie it appears that he was acting alone.

At the time of his arrest, the ATS found pictures of him holding an AK-47 rifle and also making bombs.

While Zubair Hangargekar originally hails from Solapur, he worked in Pune as a specialist in software testing and a database developer.

The ATS learnt that he was earning well in the IT firm where he was employed. It became clear that he was radicalised by the online propaganda of the AQIS, following which he decided to carry out attacks.

Intelligence Bureau officials said that the call for lone wolf attacks made by the AQIS is a worrisome development. When compared to the Islamic State, Al Qaeda has more traction in India. (IANS)

