Al-Qaeda pushing Caliphate agenda against India: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)

NEW DELHI: Investigations by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in an Al-Qaeda-related case have revealed that the terror group has been using servers and control centres based in Afghanistan to spread radical ideology in India. These findings emerged during the interrogation of Zubair Hangargekar, who was arrested for alleged links with Al-Qaeda.

According to the probe, Hangargekar was highly radicalized and used Al-Qaeda’s ideology to promote the idea of implementing Sharia law in India and establishing a Caliphate. Electronic devices seized from him showed that Al-Qaeda has built extensive cyber infrastructure in Afghanistan, including servers and content distribution networks, which help operatives in India spread propaganda while avoiding detection.

Officials said that this setup allows Al-Qaeda members to operate across jurisdictions and reach a wider audience without coming under the radar of Indian agencies. The ATS also found contacts from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman on Hangargekar’s devices and is investigating their possible involvement.

The accused was found in possession of jihadi literature and is alleged to have been attempting to radicalize youth. He was also reportedly in touch with several members of the Al-Qaeda network. Intelligence Bureau officials noted that Al-Qaeda has been trying to expand its presence in India through Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which was launched in 2014.

The probe revealed that Hangargekar used eight online IDs registered in Afghanistan and Hong Kong, with Hong Kong being used as a communication routing hub due to its role as a technical transit and masking zone.

Intelligence agencies have expressed concern over the sharp rise in Al-Qaeda propaganda in India. While the group has had limited success in carrying out attacks, its online radicalization efforts have intensified. Attempts to form modules have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other parts of North India.

Officials warn that Al-Qaeda’s growing influence, especially in northern India, and its presence in neighbouring Bangladesh pose serious security risks, making close monitoring essential. (IANS)

Also Read: NIA raids Al-Qaeda network in Meghalaya and four other states