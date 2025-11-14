NIA raids Al-Qaeda network in Meghalaya and four other states

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids across five states - including Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district - as part of its ongoing probe into the Al-Qaeda Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

According to police sources, NIA teams carried out search operations in the Maheshkhola-Rongra area of South Garo Hills and returned the same day. "Details I don't have, but yesterday they came to South Garo Hills and went back on the same day," police sources confirmed, adding, "They went to the Maheshkhola-Rongra area."

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, responding to media queries, acknowledged the operation while underscoring its sensitive nature. "As far as the information we have received, it's happening in multiple locations and is based on certain areas where they are trying to gather more details and information. It's an investigation linked to the bomb blast that took place in Delhi," Sangma said.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining confidentiality, the Chief Minister added, "It would not be correct for me to go into details of the investigation because it is sensitive in nature and pertains to national security. Discussing it in the press would be inappropriate. All I want to say is that we are cooperating with them in every possible way to ensure full support and assistance. The investigation is ongoing, and I don't want to comment further as it could compromise the probe."

NIA sources revealed that the coordinated searches spanned ten locations across West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat. The raids targeted premises associated with suspected individuals and their networks. Several digital devices and incriminating documents were seized and have been sent for forensic examination.

The case, registered as RC-19/2023/NIA/DLI in June 2023 under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Foreigners Act, has exposed a sophisticated cross-border nexus linked to the banned Al-Qaeda organization.

Investigators stated that four Bangladeshi nationals - Mohammad Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir alias Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari - infiltrated India illegally using forged identity documents. They were allegedly involved in fund transfers and radicalising Muslim youth to support Al-Qaeda's operations in Bangladesh.

Earlier, on November 10, 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused before the Special NIA Court in Ahmedabad. The ongoing probe aims to dismantle Al-Qaeda's financial and ideological network operating within India and across international borders.

Also Read: Assam Court Sends Eight Al-Qaeda Linked Terrorists To 10-Day Police Custody