Alka Lamba calls Arvind Kejriwal a 'chameleon,' criticizes AAP's shifting stance

New Delhi: With Arvind Kejriwal being allotted a Type-VII bungalow in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate by the Centre, a year after he stepped down as Delhi Chief Minister and vacated the official residence in Civil Lines, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday called the AAP national convenor a “chameleon” who has “changed his colours many times”.

Talking to IANS, Alka Lamba said: “Kejriwal is a chameleon. He has changed his colours repeatedly. He ruined the entire movement, which was meant for fighting against corruption. He once said he wouldn’t take a car or a bungalow, and now look—he’s doing exactly that. He has failed to live up to the promises of his own party. Today, he’s only interested in power, positions, and bungalows. Is he out protesting on the streets like he once did? He couldn’t even sustain power for 10 years, and now he’s clinging to hopes from Punjab. His people are being sent to the Rajya Sabha, and bungalows are being demanded. It’s good that he’s finally being exposed.”

She also reacted to AAP’s decision to contest the Bihar Assembly elections, where the party has announced candidates for ten seats. “Have they really declared 10 candidates in Bihar? Out of 243 seats, they’ve managed only a handful. They won’t even be seen in the real fight. Last time, Congress or the INDIA bloc won some seats with small margins. AAP will only take away 1,000 to 2,000 votes, which can influence 10–15 seats here and there. They are splitting votes and indirectly benefiting the BJP and NDA. That’s why they’re getting bungalows, why cases are being dismissed against them, and why they’re able to roam freely despite corruption charges. Everyone understands now that the BJP has a hand in this somewhere,” she added. Lamba also reacted on the recent incident involving the lawyer who threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai, claiming he did so because the CJI “insulted Sanatan Dharma.”

“The attack on CJI Gavai reflects a dangerous mindset—intolerance towards anyone defending the Constitution and the rights of Dalits. This threat looms over all those fighting for justice. Whether it’s Sonam Wangchuk being surrounded by capitalist interests in Leh or Kapil Sibal and his wife fighting injustice in court — the government is being exposed. The attack on Gavai shows they’ve lost their temper. Godse is in their blood and DNA—the same Godse who killed Gandhi ji. Today, the danger within the country is greater than terrorism outside. The public must remain vigilant,” she said. (IANS)

