Arvind Kejriwal moves into new official residence at Lodhi Estate

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s hunt for a new official accommodation has ended at bungalow number 95, Lodhi Estate, said party and official sources on Tuesday.

After an inspection of the bungalow on Monday, Kejriwal is likely to settle for the Type 7 bungalow that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs allotted him under the quota for national presidents of recognised political parties.

Kejriwal was earlier eyeing an adjacent bungalow that was earlier occupied by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. However, during a hearing of an AAP petition in the Delhi High Court seeking an official house for Kejriwal, the Centre told the court that the Type 7 bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, earlier used by Mayawati, was currently allotted to Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The AAP had been demanding a government residence for Kejriwal in the national capital, given the fact that he is the president of a recognised national party.

In its petition, it cited the guidelines for allotment of accommodation, which state that the president of a recognised national party is entitled to a government residence in Delhi if he or she neither owns a house nor has one allotted in any other official capacity.

On September 25, the Centre informed the court about its plan to allot an ‘appropriate’ bungalow to Kejriwal in the next 10 days.

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before Justice Sachin Datta, who said that an order will be passed after taking his statement on record. (IANS)

