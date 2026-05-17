All that is history: Satheesan, Venugopal send strong Congress unity signal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely days after one of the most intense leadership contests witnessed by the Congress in Kerala in recent years, Chief Minister-designate V. D. Satheesan and AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal on Saturday publicly projected unity, signalling that internal rivalries had been set aside as the United Democratic Front (UDF) prepares to assume office in the state.

The highly anticipated meeting between the two senior leaders took place at Venugopal’s residence and carried considerable political importance. It marked their first direct interaction after the dramatic conclusion of the Congress leadership race, during which Venugopal, believed to have enjoyed the support of a majority of newly-elected legislators, ultimately lost out after the party high command backed Satheesan for the top post.

Despite the tensions and speculation that followed the leadership contest, both leaders appeared keen to convey that the issue had been resolved internally and that the party was now united. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopal said the developments of the past few days were “history” and stressed that the Congress leadership was now fully focused on governance and meeting the expectations of the people of Kerala.

He described Satheesan as a long-time colleague and friend and emphasized that the Congress party remained the common thread binding all leaders together. Venugopal also said the public was looking forward to the new administration under Satheesan’s leadership.

Satheesan, meanwhile, strongly dismissed reports of growing divisions within the party and criticised sections of the media for allegedly attempting to create discord among Congress leaders. He stated that decisions within the Congress are made only after detailed discussions at multiple levels and insisted that any internal issues could be resolved quickly through dialogue.

Addressing concerns regarding Cabinet formation, Satheesan clarified that the final list of ministers would be approved only after receiving clearance from the Congress high command. He assured party workers and supporters that the process was nearing completion and indicated that the swearing-in ceremony would take place soon.

The Chief Minister-designate also defended Venugopal’s role in the selection process, stating that he had remained impartial throughout the discussions. He urged the media not to create unnecessary tension over the Cabinet composition. (IANS)

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