‘All united in national interest’: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi’s meeting with CMs on West Asia conflict

KOCHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that national unity is crucial when it comes to the country's interests, following Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers regarding the West Asia conflict.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states, emphasising mutual respect and federal collaboration in addressing challenges.

Speaking to ANI in Kochi, Tharoor said, "We are all united when it comes to the national interest. If today there is a UDF Govt in Kerala, we are not going to be seceding from the Union. We have to look after the national interest. Kerala has always been deeply integrated into all of India's activities...Therefore, there is no doubt in our minds that whatever UDF Govt in Kerala does for Kerala, it will be taking into account what the nation needs. We don't import anything ourselves; it comes from national policy."

Tharoor also mentioned that despite political differences, both the Centre and states share the responsibility to work together for India's welfare.

"So, we will work with the Central Govt on these matters. That doesn't mean we have to agree with the politicians when it comes to the elections in Kerala. That's a different matter. But working with the Central Govt is a duty of the State Govt, and for the Centre also, it's their duty to work with states. It has to be a mutual federalism. It means that both states and the Centre have their responsibilities, have their obligations and have their duties. I hope that both sides will respect that," he said. (ANI)

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