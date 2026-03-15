Shashi Tharoor urges SC to limit detention as Centre releases Sonam Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: As the Centre revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the decision and urged the Supreme Court to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial.

In a post on X, Tharoor criticised the "indefinite detention" without trial, calling it an "undemocratic practice from the colonial era" which he said has no place in a mature democracy.

"Delighted that the Centre has revoked Sonam Wangchuck's detention, but 169 days seems to have been an inordinately long time. The @SupremeCourtGOI needs to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial. Indefinite detention is an undemocratic practice left over from the colonial era. It has no place in a mature democracy," he said. (ANI)

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