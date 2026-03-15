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Shashi Tharoor urges SC to limit detention as Centre releases Sonam Wangchuk

As the Centre revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the decision and urged the Supreme Court to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial.
Shashi Tharoor
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NEW DELHI: As the Centre revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the decision and urged the Supreme Court to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial.

In a post on X, Tharoor criticised the "indefinite detention" without trial, calling it an "undemocratic practice from the colonial era" which he said has no place in a mature democracy.

"Delighted that the Centre has revoked Sonam Wangchuck's detention, but 169 days seems to have been an inordinately long time. The @SupremeCourtGOI needs to evolve a strict norm for maximum periods of detention permissible without trial. Indefinite detention is an undemocratic practice left over from the colonial era. It has no place in a mature democracy," he said. (ANI)

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