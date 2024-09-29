Allegations in MUDA ‘scam’ were made by Congress party itself: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the Congress party over the alleged MUDA ‘scam’ and said the allegations pertaining to the case were first made by the Congress itself and the decision has also come in Lokayukta Court of Karnataka.

Attacking the party further, he asked whether Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Sonia Gandhi are supporting “corrupt” leaders.

“In the case of Karnataka Congress CM Siddaramaiah’s MUDA scam, the way his family made huge wealth by misusing land and government authority in the Mysore Urban Development Authority, the court has given this decision in which CM Siddaramaiah has been made accused number one. Is the Chief Minister the first and the prime accused in this? The important thing is no central agency has investigated this and no one has filed an application on their own,” Trivedi said addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He added that the decision has come from the Lokayukta Court of Karnataka because the allegations were made by the Congress party.

“The decision itself has come in Lokayukta Court of Karnataka because the allegations itself were made by Congress. Now I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi whether they are standing with the corrupt politicians and to remember, this case is done by your party members itself. I would like to tell you that Malikarjun Kharge is from Karnataka too and since he has been on post, the corruption in Karnataka has risen twice,” Trivedi said. (IANS)

Also Read: Central Government blocks some websites exposing Aadhaar, PAN details

Also watch: