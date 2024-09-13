MUDA Scam Case: Karnataka HC Reserves Verdict on CM Siddaramaiah's Petition Challenging Governor's Prosecution Order

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday completed the hearing of arguments and counterarguments on the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant consent for his prosecution in the alleged MUDA scam and reserved its order in the matter. The arguments and counterarguments were submitted for six days and the bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, is likely to pronounce the judgement over the matter in a few days.

The bench had asked the counsels to complete their arguments and counter-arguments by the end of the day. CM Siddaramaiah's writ petition seeks interim relief from the prosecution order and also quashing the order of the Governor. Fingers are crossed over the verdict in the case as it will have a direct impact on state politics. (IANS)

