Allied income sources of Sheikh Shahjahan now under Enforcement Directorate scanner

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have brought under the scanner the allied income sources of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan which are in addition to illegal land grabbing, fisheries and fish exports.

Sources said that the Central agency got information that the fund flow from the alleged income sources was much less compared to that from illegal land grabbing, fisheries and fish exports, but these added up substantially in crores to the kitty of Shahjahan and his associates.

According to sources, one of the principal sources of this allied income was rents from local shop-owners at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district who were running their businesses on lands owned by Shahjahan.

The ED officials have cross-checked that the rent money flow was mainly unaccounted for since the rents were paid in cash and that too without any receipts.

Apart from the rent, Shahjahan associates used to collect small amounts daily from all show-owners as protection money. Although the daily amounts collected from the show-owners were nominal, when added up finally the inflow from these sources was substantial.

The third source of allied income, according to sources, was from the state government contracts in Sandeshkhali which Shahjahan bagged because of his influence in the ministerial circle.

Apart from that share of profit in the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state was another important source of this allied income. Shahjahan was known as an extremely close confidant of the former State Food & Supplies and Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who is currently behind bars in the ration distribution case.

The ED, on May 27, submitted a charge sheet at a special PMLA court in Kolkata, where the Central agency officials accused Shahjahan of collecting Rs 261 crore through illegal land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

The ED counsel informed the court that the Central agency officials have identified 180 bighas (59.5 acres) of land illegally grabbed by Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali.

Besides Shahjahan, his brother Sheikh Alamgir and his close associates Didar Bux Molla and Siboprasad Hazra have been named as accused in the charge sheet. The ED has so far confiscated assets and property worth Rs 27 crore owned by Shahjahan.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 28 for attacking the officials of the Enforcement Directorate. (IANS)

