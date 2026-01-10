‘In touch with Indian nationals in Venezuela, Colombia for assistance’ says Randhir Jaiswal

NEW DELHI: With rising concerns over the political situation in Venezuela, India on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the developments in the region and stands ready to offer assistance to the Indian community in the South American country and neighbouring Colombia. “We are closely monitoring developments in Venezuela. The Indian community there is small, around 50 people, and our Embassy is in touch with them through a travel advisory. In Colombia, where there are about 650 Indian nationals, our Embassy is also in close contact. As far as our commitment to Indian nationals is concerned, whenever support is needed, we will extend all necessary assistance,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday. (IANS)

