American Singer Alleges US Funding Behind CJP Protests in Delhi

New Delhi: American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday made an explosive claim about the Delhi protests, alleging that the recently formed political satirical outfit Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was being funded by “select donors” from the United States.

Her assertions come amid growing murmurs of foreign conspiracy behind the demonstrations by the CJP and opposition parties, to remove the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over alleged electoral roll tampering and ‘arbitrary’ SIR exercise.

Without naming CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Mary Millben also explained the modus operandi of such US-based donors to ignite chaos and unrest in the nations they want to target. (IANS)

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