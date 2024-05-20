Amethi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Smriti Irani, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Smt Smriti Irani:
A resident of Gauriganj, Amethi, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, aged 48, is the wife of Zubin Irani. She is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Amethi Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, she holds the position of Lok Sabha member from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. She has also served in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat (2011-2019).
Political Career of Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani’s political journey began in 2003 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The following year, she was appointed as the vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing.
In 2010, she was appointed as the National Secretary of BJP and later that year, she became the All India President of the BJP’s women’s wing, BJP Mahila Morcha. In August 2011, she entered parliament as a member from Gujarat to the Rajya Sabha.
She has held several ministerial positions in the Union Cabinet:
· Minister of Human Resource Development (May 2014–July 2016)
· Minister of Textiles (July 2016–July 2021)
· Minister of Information and Broadcasting (July 2017–May 2018)
· Minister of Women and Child Development (May 2019–present)
· Minister of Minority Affairs (July 2022 - present)
In the 2019 general elections, she won the Lok Sabha seat from the Amethi constituency.
Educational Qualifications of Smriti Irani: She completed her 12th under CBSE, Delhi in the year 1993. Additionally, she finished her Part 1 of B. Com from School of Open Learning, under University of Delhi in 1994.
Criminal Cases of Smriti Irani: She has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does she have any pending criminal cases against her.
Assets of Smriti Irani:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Smriti Irani has reported that her movable assets amount to Rs. 3,08,94,296.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Smriti Irani has stated that the value of her immovable assets is Rs. 5,66,30,000.
Irani has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 16,55,830.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Smriti Irani has been actively involved in community engagement and outreach programs. In February 2024, she inaugurated 30 libraries and 3 Boeing Innovation Studios in Amethi under Boeing’s Room to Read literacy program. The program, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to advance female literacy and empower girls in Amethi. In August 2023, she launched a Boeing-funded medical diagnostic centre in Amethi, which offers free medical tests and training to medical technicians and paramedics. In November 2023, she launched the Anganwadi Protocol for Divyang Children at a national outreach program. In January 2024, Smriti Irani visited Medina, signed the Hajj agreement 2024, and secured an increased Hajj quota for Indian Muslims.
Noteworthy Projects: As HRD Minister, Smriti Irani launched several educational initiatives like GIAN, Udaan Yojana, Pragati Scheme, Know Your College Portal, IMPRINT India Scheme, National Institute Ranking Framework, SWAYAM, and the Veer Gatha series to improve education quality and inclusivity in India.
As Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani launched key initiatives like the Apparel Sector Special Package, Support for Technical Textile, special programs for North Eastern Regions, Silk Samagra Workshop, and the Samarth Scheme.
As the WCD Minister, Smriti Irani amended the POCSO Act in 2019, launched the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh under Poshan Abhiyaan with Bill Gates, and introduced the 'Naya Savera' scheme for free coaching in 2023.