Amethi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Smriti Irani, BJP’s Contender

Political Career of Smriti Irani: Smriti Irani’s political journey began in 2003 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The following year, she was appointed as the vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing.

In 2010, she was appointed as the National Secretary of BJP and later that year, she became the All India President of the BJP’s women’s wing, BJP Mahila Morcha. In August 2011, she entered parliament as a member from Gujarat to the Rajya Sabha.

She has held several ministerial positions in the Union Cabinet:

· Minister of Human Resource Development (May 2014–July 2016)

· Minister of Textiles (July 2016–July 2021)

· Minister of Information and Broadcasting (July 2017–May 2018)

· Minister of Women and Child Development (May 2019–present)

· Minister of Minority Affairs (July 2022 - present)

In the 2019 general elections, she won the Lok Sabha seat from the Amethi constituency.