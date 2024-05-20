Lucknow Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Raj Nath Singh, BJP’s Contender

Political Career of Raj Nath Singh: Rajnath Singh started his official political career in 1974 as the Secretary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Mirzapur. By 1975, he became the District President of Jana Sangh and the District Coordinator of the JP Movement. In 1977, Singh joined the Janata Party, contested the Mirzapur legislative assembly elections, and was elected as an MLA.

Singh gained state-level popularity and joined the BJP in 1980 as an initial member. He became the State President of the BJP youth wing in 1984, the National General Secretary in 1986, and the National President in 1988.

Rajnath Singh was appointed as the Education Minister in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 under the BJP's first state government. He served for two years before being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1994. He held various committee roles and became the President of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit in 1997.