Amit Shah calls for ‘revenge’ against atrocities in state, targets Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Hazaribagh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fresh attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, urging voters to "take revenge" for alleged atrocities against the backward classes in the state.

Addressing a rally in Hazaribag, Shah labelled Soren a "corrupt CM" and appealed to voters to support the BJP. "We have to bring about a change in Jharkhand in the coming days. We have to uproot the INDI alliance government and form a government with a lotus flower under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

"The corrupt Chief Minister has to be changed, revenge has to be taken for the atrocities committed against the backward society. These changes have to be made to save the future of the youth," Shah said.

He also accused Soren's government of failing to deliver on job promises. "Hemant Soren promised 5 lakh jobs per year for the youth, claiming he would resign if he didn't fulfill it. Tell me, have 25 lakh youth received jobs? If the BJP returns to power, we will provide 2 lakh 85 thousand government jobs," he said.

Shah continued, "They said we would give unemployment allowance to the youth, but they did not fulfil the promise. BJP has resolved to give Rs 2,000 per month to every graduate and post graduate youth in Jharkhand."

He further alleged financial misconduct, saying, "I want to ask everyone, have you ever seen Rs 350 crores together? Rs 350 crores was recovered from the house of an INDI alliance MLA."

The Union Minister also criticized the Soren government for rising crime rates, claiming, "The crime rate in Jharkhand has increased by 49 per cent. Those who have committed these crimes will be punished by the BJP. The goons of Hemant Soren who have been committing crimes will be brought to justice by the BJP. No action was taken on paper leaks because they were done by Soren's allies. We will form an SIT to ensure that these people are punished," he added.

Shah questioned Soren's contributions to the state, saying, "I want to ask Hemant Soren what changes he has brought to the state. The BJP is committed to bring positive change for the people, including youth employment, welfare schemes for seniors and women, and affordable LPG cylinders."

"Jharkhand has been in the list of top states and yet the people had to migrate from here to other states for work. I promise when the BJP is voted to power, we'll restore Jharkhand to a top position," he added.

Shah also addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Chatra district, appealing to voters to cast their ballots for a new Jharkhand government. He urged the people of Jharkhand to replace the current government, which he described as "anti-Dalit, anti-backward class, anti-tribal, and especially anti-youth."

"I have come to appeal to all of you to change this Jharkhand government, which is anti-Dalit, anti-backward class, anti-tribal, and especially anti-youth. Hemant Soren talks about the poor, but I am here to ask Hemant Babu if he has done anything beneficial for anyone other than his family in the past five years. If he has, then bring the list of it. On the other hand, PM Modi has provided a house to every poor person in ten years, along with drinking water, electricity, gas cylinders, toilets, and free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering 81 seats, will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, along with 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters. (ANI)

