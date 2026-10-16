Amit Shah Declares Naxalism Over in Bastar, Highlights Decades of Tribal Suffering

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Naxalism had ended in the Bastar, highlighting the suffering of tribal communities in Bastar over five decades of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

He stated that more than 3,600 persons with disabilities benefited from an assistive devices distribution drive under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. The Union Home Minister attended the ceremony via Video Conference for the distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, including Naxal violence-affected people.

Addressing the distribution ceremony, Shah said the initiative, held in Jagdalpur between October 5 and 7, benefited more than 3,600 persons with disabilities, including over 1,570 beneficiaries in Bastar alone.

"Between 5th and 7th October, this event was held in Jagdalpur. More than 3600 Divyangs benefited from it. In Bastar alone, there were more than 1570 beneficiaries. This number reflects the pain of Bastar. Rampant Naxalism across 5 decades has widely affected the poor tribals of Bastar. This number reflects this to the whole world," Shah said.

Highlighting the impact of decades of Naxal violence on tribal communities in Chhattisgarh, the Home Minister said the number of persons with disabilities in the region reflected the extent of suffering inflicted by the insurgency.

"How five decades of Naxalism have afflicted Chhattisgarh can be gauged from the number of people with disabilities. There is no greater violation of human rights than when you plant an IED and blow off someone's arm or leg," he said.

Shah said the initiative was part of nationwide programmes being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years as head of government. He expressed satisfaction that tribal people who had suffered disabilities due to Naxalism were being provided with artificial limbs under the campaign.

"On the completion of 25 years as Head of Government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such Seva Sankalp Abhiyan are being run across the country. I am delighted that under this, tribals in Chhattisgarh who suffered disabilities due to Naxalism are being provided with artificial limbs," Shah said.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to eliminating Naxalism, Shah said the Prime Minister had set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to end the menace. "Modi ji had resolved that we will end Naxalism before 31 March 2026. I am happy that Naxalism is over today," the Home Minister said. (ANI)

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