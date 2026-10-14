Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc target SIR; Amit Shah predicts big BJP win in 2029

NEW DELHI: Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday vowed to continue the INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that political resistance would continue until democracy was restored, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back, predicting a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi accused the government of undermining democratic institutions and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while Shah accused the Congress of attempting to shield infiltrators under the guise of opposing the exercise.

The war of words came amid intensified protests by the INDIA bloc against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders demanded accountability from the poll body, particularly Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and accused the government of undermining democratic institutions.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, rejected the opposition's allegations, accused the Congress of attempting to shield infiltrators under the guise of opposing the SIR exercise, and cited the NDA's performance in recent local body elections as evidence of public support.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital after a high-tea meeting with INDIA bloc leaders, opposition MPs and student organisations at his residence, Gandhi reiterated that the opposition's movement would continue until it achieved its stated objective of restoring the democratic process.

"I used the word 'perseverance' at the press conference yesterday, that this team of ours is not going to stop. Sooner or later—whether tomorrow, the day after, in three months, six months, a year, or two years—it will not stop. It will reach the end goal," Gandhi said.

He maintained that the Congress would sustain the energy, unity and momentum demonstrated during recent protests, while declining to disclose the party's future strategy. "I cannot tell you exactly how we will get there, because that would spoil the surprise, and we want to maintain the excitement and sense of surprise for you and the country," he said.

"We have immense respect for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India, and the Indian judicial system; they have a role to play, and we hope they will play it. However, we are political people; no matter what happens, or which institution plays a role or doesn't, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue, and it will triumph," he said. (ANI)

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