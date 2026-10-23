Amit Shah launches projects worth Rs 8,941 crore to revive Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 8,941 crore related to the rejuvenation of the Yamuna in Delhi, reiterating the government’s commitment to purify the river by 2029.

Speaking at the event, HM Shah said as soon as our party’s government was formed in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a major meeting and placed his vision of purifying the Yamuna before the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In such a short time, we have achieved more than 40 per cent success, he said.

The Union Minister said that 10 projects were inaugurated and 33 projects were initiated on Thursday.

He said that through the schemes started at a total cost of Rs 8,941 crore, several lakh litres of water will be purified and flow into the Yamuna.

“We are taking forward sewer rehabilitation, tapping and drainage work,” said the Home Minister, expressing confidence in purifying the Yamuna before May 2029. (IANS)