PM Modi Unveils 594-km Ganga Expressway, Boosting Connectivity in UP

HARDOI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km Ganga Expressway, one of India’s largest greenfield infrastructure projects that was completed in less than 3.5 years, connecting Meerut with Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will reduce travel time from about 11 hours to nearly six hours and open new economic opportunities across the state. The expressway has deployed AI-enabled camera systems to provide advanced alerts and enhance road safety.

A 3.5 km stretch in Shahjahanpur district has been developed as a dedicated Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), facilitating aircraft landing and strengthening the corridor’s strategic capabilities.

Spanning 12 districts, the six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will improve access to markets, healthcare, education and tourism hubs. For families, this means quicker access to essential services, and for businesses, faster connections to markets, the press release stated.

Adani Road Transport Limited (ARTL), the roads arm of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), developed 464 km, or nearly 80 per cent of the alignment, deploying over 12,000 workers at peak construction. The remaining stretch was developed by IRB Infrastructure.

According to the UP government’s estimates, the expressway is expected to generate Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in annual logistics savings, create around 3 lakh jobs over the next decade and contribute over Rs 1 lakh crore to the state’s GDP, while improving freight velocity and reducing inventory holding costs across sectors.

The trunk corridor will strengthen trade flows by enabling faster movement of agricultural produce and goods. Farmers and small businesses stand to benefit from improved market access and better price realisation. The expressway also strengthens UP’s industrial and agricultural connectivity while improving access to religious destinations such as Prayagraj and Varanasi, supporting spiritual tourism and local livelihoods.

Expected to benefit over eight crore people, the corridor will improve connectivity, shorten journeys, and support sustained economic growth across UP.

594-kilometre-long, the six-lane expressway (expandable to eight lanes) connects 12 districts and 519 villages.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has developed 464 km (80 per cent), while IRB Infrastructure Ltd. has developed the remaining 130 km (20 per cent) of the project.

As per the release, the expressway will allow for the saving of about 30 per cent of fuel. The Ganga Expressway is expected to generate roughly 3,00,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over a 10-year period, according to the UP government’s estimates. (ANI)

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