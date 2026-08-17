Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Alleged Disrespect to Vande Mataram, Calls Party ‘Shameless’

Chittorgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of “shamelessness” over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song mid-way at the Congress headquarters.

Shah unveiled a 21-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, on his death anniversary.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, “Look at their (Congress’s) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV.”

“Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed,” he said while addressing a public gathering.

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi’s actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)

Also Read: Red Fort Independence Day to Spotlight ‘Yuva Shakti’ with First-Ever ‘Vande Mataram’ Rendition