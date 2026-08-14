Red Fort Independence Day to Spotlight ‘Yuva Shakti’ with First-Ever ‘Vande Mataram’ Rendition

‘Vande Mataram’ to be rendered for first time as part of celebrations

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. This year’s event will commemorate 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlight the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in advancing India towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister will receive a ceremonial welcome and inspect the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

At the ramparts, he will hoist the National Flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns. The National Flag Guard will present the Rashtriya Salute, followed by the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the National Anthem.

Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals over the venue after the flag hoisting. The Prime Minister will then address the nation.

The celebrations will conclude with NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers singing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.

Around 2,500 NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will participate in the event, while approximately 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations.(ANI)

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