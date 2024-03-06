Amit Shah slams political dynasties, says Maha suffered Sharad Pawar for 50 years

Jalgaon: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on dynastic politics in the country and said Maharashtra has ‘suffered’ Sharad Pawar for 50 years.

Addressing a Youth Convention in Jalgaon on Tuesday evening, the Union Home Minister said that the INDIA bloc that has cobbled up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a collection of parties with dynastic ambitions, with no concern for development or for the people of the country.

“These parties have no internal democracy, how can they strengthen India’s democracy, develop it and take it ahead? Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the PM, Uddhav Thackeray is keen to make his son Aditya the CM, Sharad Pawar desires to make his daughter Supriya Sule the CM, Mamata Banerjee is trying to make her nephew (Abhishek) CM and MK Stalin wants to make his son (Udhayanidhi) the CM…” thundered HM Shah.

Amid all this ‘parivarvaad’, he said there is nobody except PM Modi to think and care for the masses and aim to make India fully developed by 2047.

“Maharashtra has endured Sharad Pawar for 50 years, but look at PM Modi’s track record of the last 10 years when you go to vote… None of these dynastic parties can take the country forward,” he said.

HM Shah said in the last 10 years, PM Modi has made India safe and secure, citing how during the erstwhile UPA rule, there were many bomb attacks, terrorists entered from Pakistan, created mayhem and went back with no retaliation. “Then came the BJP, and when the terrorists struck in Uri and Pulwama, PM Modi carried out surgical and air strikes right inside Pakistan territory,” HM Shah pointed out. “It was PM Modi who revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to make Kashmir a part of India which the Congress governments could not do for 70 years, but Rahul Gandhi had expressed reservations about.

“Rahul baba used to tell me in Parliament not to strike down Article 370 or there would be rivers of blood in Kashmir. Five years have passed… nothing of the sort has happened,” said HM Shah, taking a swipe at the Congress leader.

In 10 years of ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s government, the Indian economy languished at the 11th position in the world, but after Narendra Modi became the PM, he brought it to the 5th position, and “its PM Modi’s guarantee that if he gets a third term, he will catapult the economy to the 3rd spot”, declared HM Shah.

“PM Modi is ready for a third term. See his bio-data, his performance of the last 10 years and his vision for the next 24 years for the country. He has opened the doors of opportunities for the youth in every sector, and India is a ‘bright spot’ in the world,” said HM Shah.

He pointed out how the Congress indulged in vote bank politics and kept Ram Lalla in a tent for 70 years, but PM Modi came and built the grand temple in Ayodhya, and has created the Kashi-Vishwanath temple corridor. (IANS)

