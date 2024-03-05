Nagaland Sculptor's Portrait Of PM Modi Earns Him Top Prize At Northeast Youth Festival

AGARTALA: Talented Nagaland sculptor Neivito Vitsu has made his state proud by bagging top honours in the clay modelling competition at the 7th Northeast Youth Festival, 2024 held at Tripura's Agartala from February 26-29.

In the competition, the supremely talented sculptor created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “symbolizing development”. His exceptional art work impressed many and set him apart from his competitors.

26-year-old Vitsu, who hails from Viswema Village revealed that participants were given three themes to choose from during the competition, namely the Save Girl Child, Environmental Protection, and Development and he opted for the latter.