Nagaland Sculptor's Portrait Of PM Modi Earns Him Top Prize At Northeast Youth Festival

AGARTALA: Talented Nagaland sculptor Neivito Vitsu has made his state proud by bagging top honours in the clay modelling competition at the 7th Northeast Youth Festival, 2024 held at Tripura's Agartala from February 26-29.
In the competition, the supremely talented sculptor created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “symbolizing development”. His exceptional art work impressed many and set him apart from his competitors.
26-year-old Vitsu, who hails from Viswema Village revealed that participants were given three themes to choose from during the competition, namely the Save Girl Child, Environmental Protection, and Development and he opted for the latter.
Representing Nagaland alongside other participants under the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Vitsu grabbed the opportunity to exhibit his talent on such a large platform.
The 26-year-old sculptor has expressed his passion for the art form and his conviction in its potential despite the fact that the popularity of sculpture is less when compared to painting and woodcarving.
Vitsu is a graduate in fine arts, who has been honing his skills for about seven years through various projects, commissions, and training sessions.
Creating portrait sculptures for educational institutions and conducting art classes falls under his portfolio.
Vitsu utilizes different raw materials and prefers using fiber despite the fact that it is not available locally and needs to be sourced from cities like Guwahati.
He emphasized the lack of professional courses in fine arts offered by government or private institutions and he said that many techniques he learned were passed down through generations.
Vitsu aspires to open his own studio some day and receive support to advance his professional journey. He is also hoping to expand his horizons and explore new opportunities in the field of sculpture.