"Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, were there but...": Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over 'Pran Pratishtha' event

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre over the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming that the OBCs, Dalits, and Backward Class people, who represent 73per cent of the total population of the country, were nowhere seen during the mega event.

Gandhi was addressing a public gathering during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," he said.

"People who constitute 73pc of the total population of the country were nowhere seen during the event. The BJP would never want them to assume the reins of the country," added the Congress leader.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony, led by a group of priests.

Meanwhile, after meeting the family members of the Forest Department watcher, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Prayagraj earlier today.

The Wayanad MP abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday and rushed to Wayanad, prompted by public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', succeeded by the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. (ANI)

