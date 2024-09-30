Amritsar State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) busted Narcotic drug network: Punjab Police

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar has dismantled a heroin smuggling operation, seizing 6 kilogrammes of heroin, 67 live cartridges, 2 magazines, and 6 mobile phones, according to official information from the Punjab Police. “In a major breakthrough against the trans-border narcotic network, SSOC Amritsar has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling racket and recovered 6 kg of heroin, 67 live cartridges, 2 magazines, and 6 mobile phones,” DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav wrote in a post on X. An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages to apprehend the accused. “The Punjab Police is committed to making #Punjab drug-free, as per the vision of Hon’ble CM Bhagwant Mann,” DGP Punjab wrote on X. Earlier this month, five packets of suspected heroin, weighing over 2.8 kg, along with a motorcycle, were seized by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police near Dal village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. According to a release, BSF troops were on duty at a checkpoint near Dal village in Tarn Taran district on Friday when they observed suspicious movement of two individuals on a motorcycle. As the BSF troops signalled them to stop, the individuals fled the scene, abandoning the motorcycle. The BSF immediately seized the vehicle and, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, conducted a search operation in the surrounding area, it added. (ANI)

