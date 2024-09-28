Assam Police Carries Out Operations Against Narcotics

Guwahati: Assam Police continues its efforts to prevent the smuggling and peddling of narcotic substances in the state. To that end, police teams carried out operations in multiple parts of the state.

A raid was conducted at the Lalmati Forest Road, Near Amalprava Das Sikhsha Pratisthan under Basistha Police Station Jurisdiction by STF, Assam on the evening of 27 September.

During this raid, a notorious drugs peddler was apprehended and a Matte Black coloured Honda DIO vehicle bearing regd no. AS 01 EV 1341 was seized. The items recovered from his possession included a total of 74 nos of Vials containing suspected heroin having weighed 86 grams and one mobile phone.

Gourob Mandal, 25 years old, originally belonging to Kokrajhar and currently staying in Basistha, Guwahati was apprehended by the police team.

In a separate incident, source information was received at the STF, Assam that narcotics would be transported by Maruti Ritz vehicle bearing registration no AS 01 DB 7121 from Mizoram to a district in Lower Assam. Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted at Pakhamela Chowk, Hajo and forty-one soap boxes/packets containing heroin were found concealed in the hidden chambers of the vehicle. The weight of the narcotics was found to be 533 gms (without cover). The carrier namely Manab Deb aged 42 years, from Lakhipur village under Lakhipur Police Station of Cachar district was apprehended.

Necessary legal action has been initiated against both the accused persons.

Recently, a narcotics peddler identified as Khairul Islam from Khanamukh in the Sonitpur district of Assam was arrested with 48 containers of narcotics from Itakhola in Sootea. Itakhola Police was successful in apprehending this peddler based on information received from their confidential sources. The police team was also successful in seizing a vehicle with registration number AS 23 D 0114 used by the peddler in his illegal activities.