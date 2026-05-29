Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on former chief minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, saying the legendary actor-politician remains a permanent symbol of Telugu self-respect.

Speaking at the TDP's annual conclave, Mahanadu, held on the occasion of NTR's 103rd birth anniversary, Chandrababu moved a resolution demanding the country's highest civilian honour for the late leader.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the gathering. "It is the collective demand of all of us that the late NTR, who became a shining light for Telugu people, be awarded the Bharat Ratna," Chandrababu said.

"I request that Bharat Ratna be awarded to the great leader who ushered in major transformations in Indian politics," he said.

Describing NTR as an unmatched personality in Telugu public life, Chandrababu said his legacy would endure as long as the Telugu community existed. "NTR's birth anniversary is a festival day for all Telugu people," he said.

Recalling NTR's journey from a farmer's son and government employee to film icon and chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu said he created history both in cinema and politics.

"Unless NTR is born again, no one can match his discipline and stature. Wherever he was, he always lived for the self-respect of Telugu people," he said.

Chandrababu noted that NTR entered politics after a successful film career and became chief minister within nine months of launching the TDP.

He also highlighted the party's role in national politics despite being a regional outfit.

"NTR's governance stood as a support system for farmers, assurance for women, protection for workers and guidance for youth," he said, adding that the TDP flag symbolised support for women, confidence for youth and assurance for farmers. (IANS)

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