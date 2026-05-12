Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu backs PM Modi’s appeal to save Forex

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to save India's foreign exchange reserves and asked everyone to follow it like a mission.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit in Delhi, he said the current geopolitical situation is a reminder for the country to focus on self-reliance and resource conservation.

Referring to the national mission outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Hyderabad, CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted several key measures suggested to tackle emerging global challenges, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

Resharing PM Modi's appeal, he said the Prime Minister had called for postponing gold purchases, promoting energy conservation, encouraging the use of public transport, adopting a work-from-home culture, reducing fertiliser consumption, and moving towards natural farming. CM Naidu stressed that these measures are essential in the present global scenario marked by fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts.

He also pointed to rising problems related to LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, saying countries that are not directly involved in wars are still suffering the consequences. In this context, he said work-from-home has become a practical solution, as technology now allows people to work efficiently from anywhere.

Andhra Pradesh CM further advocated greater self-reliance in agriculture by reducing fertiliser usage and promoting natural farming, stating that it would benefit both foreign exchange reserves and public health. (IANS)

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