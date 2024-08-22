Andhra Pradesh Explosion: 17 Dead, CM Naidu to Visit Today

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major industrial accident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited facility in Atchutapuram SEZ, located in the Rambilli area of Anakapalle district.

A major fire broke after a reactor exploded gone off around 2:15 pm killing 17 workers while more than 30 workers suffered injuries a government report expressed.

Officials further warned that casualties may still increase as rescue operations are in process. NDRF and SDRF teams have been pressed into service for relief operations. The injured have been rushed to KGH in Visakhapatnam.

Rescue workers at the site now attempt to clear the rubble of the building first-floor slab, which caved in. According to authorities, they are yet to confirm how many were at work now and the number of total fatalities.

Several persons are believed to be trapped under the debris. It is 6 fire trucks that were dispatched immediately to the area, with further equipment mobilized from surrounding stations. The rescue efforts are under the monitoring of the district Collector of Anakapalle as well as the Superintendence of Police.

A government statement announced that although it was previously believed that a reactor explosion caused the accident, an actual big explosion had happened when the solvent oil was being transferred from one floor to another while being pumped

The blast is believed to have taken place at lunchtime. The factory has a total of 381 employees and operates in two shifts.

After the incident, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called up a teleconference meeting to review the situation. He directed an in-depth inquiry into the incident and called for a comprehensive report.

Regarding the loss of lives, the Chief Minister assured from Anakapalle that the government would go the whole hog for the relief of all the victims. He will turn up at the accident site on Thursday and visit the injured workers.

So far 17 deaths have already been accounted for, and some of the injured are critical. The government has said that the pharmaceutical company responded in a lax manner after the accident.

He directed the authorities to mobilize all the doctors in the city to rescue lives. He has received preliminary reports, which according to him suggest that the accident may have been caused because of human errors in the plant's operations and lapses in construction.

He instructed Health Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu to rush to Anakapalle and asked the Collector to ensure the best treatment to the injured. The CM also sanctioned the airlifting, if necessary, for shifting the injured to hospitals. He would visit the accident site on Thursday and meet the injured to console them.