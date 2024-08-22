Tripura Floods Turn Deadly: Death Toll Soars to 10 as Devastation Worsens

AGARTALA: The flood situation in Tripura has turned worse, with the death toll due to the incessant deluge touching now climbing up to 10. The severe flooding has devastated the state and affected over 34,000 people who are forced to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

The situation deteriorated so much on Wednesday that water was let into Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's residence.

It was already so tense that the NDRF people came into action for ensuring the safe removal of the Chief Minister from the house.

Responding to the deteriorating situation that is continuing to unfold in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone. The latter apprised the former in detail on the outcome of the flood and the measures taken to control the same.

The Chief Minister of Tripura sought to pump in more NDRF personnel to reinforce the flood relief operation in the state, which has gone below the water level here.

He looked for more resources and equipped man force for managing the crisis, which surged the necessity of the same with the situation worsening recently.

The chief minister visited localities that were badly affected by floods, a move that showed incredible leadership and resilience. He uses this visit to interact with some of the victims who have been evacuated and are now in times of relief. His presence is a source of much-needed reassurance among the affected people as they expect to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

This has left the government of Tripura with its back to the wall regarding giving succor to flood victims through the setting up of 331 relief camps across the state, accommodating 34,100 people of 6,259 affected families who had to desert their homes as water levels were reported to continue rising.

Apart from the nonstop resuming therapeutic activities, the India Meteorological Department issued an urgent red alert for the districts of Tripura West, Khowai, and Sepahijala, cautioning these districts that the heavy rainfall is expected to lash these districts once again in the next 24 hours. The red alert, in issued subsequent to this, warns of the onset of harsher weather and the impending probability of more heavy downpours.