Andhra Pradesh: Missing 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by 3 School Seniors

NANDYALA: An eight-year-old minor girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three school seniors, aged 12 and 13, in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district.
The three juveniles accused, who have been apprehended, told police that they disposed of the girl's body in an irrigation canal. The tragic incident occurred near Muchumarri, more than 300 kilometers from Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati. The girl's body has not been recovered yet.
The victim was a Class 3 student, and two of the accused, both aged 12, are in sixth grade. The third boy, age 13, is in seventh grade.
The incident occurred in Pagidyala on Sunday, but the crime was brought to light on Wednesday when the accused were detained.
The girl's father filed a missing person complaint on Sunday, claiming that his daughter, who was playing in the park, had disappeared.
Despite thorough searches throughout Muchumarri Park and interrogations of people for information, authorities were unable to locate the girl. They then deployed a sniffer dog to aid in the search.
The sniffer dog's clues led the authorities to the homes of the three juveniles accused. After conducting an initial inquiry, the minor boys were apprehended.
The boys allegedly confessed to raping and killing the young girl as they were being questioned.
According to the boys' statement, they saw the girl playing near Muchumarri Park. They invited her to join them for a game, and she agreed.
They then took her to a remote location near the Muchumarri irrigation project and assaulted her in turn. They planned to murder the girl out of fear of the implications if she reported the assault to her parents. They eventually dumped her body in a nearby canal and fled the scene.
