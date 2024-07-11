Andhra Pradesh: Missing 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by 3 School Seniors

NANDYALA: An eight-year-old minor girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three school seniors, aged 12 and 13, in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district.

The three juveniles accused, who have been apprehended, told police that they disposed of the girl's body in an irrigation canal. The tragic incident occurred near Muchumarri, more than 300 kilometers from Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati. The girl's body has not been recovered yet.

The victim was a Class 3 student, and two of the accused, both aged 12, are in sixth grade. The third boy, age 13, is in seventh grade.