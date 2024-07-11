New Delhi: Supreme Court Postpones NEET UG 2024 'Paper Leak' Case Hearing to July 18

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the alleged NEET UG 2024 paper leak case to July 18, 2024. The adjournment came after Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud noted some parties had not yet received affidavits filed by the Centre and NTA. This delay aims to allow all concerned parties time to respond to affidavits. These detail aspects of the paper leak and subsequent exam irregularities.

In previous hearing the Supreme Court had directed the NTA to disclose specifics. They were to provide details regarding the timing and nature of the paper leak. They were also asked about the interval between the incident and the exam held on May 5. Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the existence of a leak. He emphasized the court's focus on understanding its nature and consequences.

The Centre opposing calls for a re-test, cited report from IIT-Madras that reportedly refutes widespread malpractice allegations and any undue benefits to candidates at select exam centers. According to the NTA's affidavit. Only 47 candidates are suspected of involvement in the paper leak. And related irregularities concerning OMR sheets.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA. It serves as the gateway for admissions into medical dental and other related courses across India. The 2024 examination faced controversy. Allegations of irregularities and the contentious issue of awarding grace marks to certain candidates sparked debate.

The Centre further informed the Supreme Court. Detailed data analysis by IIT-Madras of results from 2023 and 2024 found no evidence of mass malpractice or localized advantage leading to abnormal scores. Experts indicated that the score distribution followed a typical bell-shaped curve, characteristic of large-scale examinations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made several arrests in connection with paper leak case. The arrested individuals include candidates from Bihar Jharkhand, Latur Godhra and Dehradun.