AQIS mounts digital push in India, seeks to rebuild operational capabilities

NEW DELHI: The Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) is gradually rebuilding its capabilities and seeking to regain its influence, according to intelligence officials. While regrouping in Afghanistan, the group has also increased its recruitment and radicalisation efforts in India.

Officials said Al-Qaeda, which suffered major losses after several of its senior leaders were eliminated, has quietly rebuilt its presence in Afghanistan. Reports indicate that the group has established around eight bases there over the past three years. These facilities reportedly serve as training camps, providing instruction in weapons and explosives, as well as emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, drone operations and encryption.

An Intelligence Bureau official warned that the developments pose security challenges for both India and Afghanistan. At the same time, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), a rival militant organisation, has also increased its activities. Officials said competition between the two groups could further destabilise the region.

According to another official, the rebuilding of AQIS bases in Afghanistan is only one aspect of the threat. The group has also renewed efforts to recruit and radicalise young people in India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala.

AQIS was established with a focus on targeting India and has shown interest in the Kashmir issue. Officials said Uttar Pradesh is currently a major area of focus. The group's links to the state go back to its early leadership, including Maulana Asim Sheikh Umar and his associate Mohammad Usman, both of whom were from Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, AQIS concentrated heavily on digital activities, distributing material promoting armed struggle and jihad against the Indian government. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested 19-year-old Mohammad Nabil in Azamgarh, alleging that he circulated extremist content and attempted to connect with young people for recruitment, including individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials believe AQIS is seeking a stronger operational presence in Afghanistan while developing a large digital network in India aimed at radicalisation, disinformation and extremist propaganda.

Counter-terrorism experts say the development adds to the existing threat from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, HuJI and Ansarullah Bangla Team. The reported resurgence of AQIS could create additional security challenges, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. (IANS)

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