Are people of Bengal terrorists?: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal

Ballygunge: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the deployment of security forces in West Bengal amid scheduled assembly polls, calling it an insult to the people of the state. “The military has been called here from all over the country. What is the need for this? Are the people of Bengal terrorists? This is an insult to the people of Bengal. 3.5 lakh military personnel have been deployed in Bengal. What are they afraid of?” Kejriwal said while addressing a poll rally in Ballygunge.

He was campaigning in support of TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who is contesting the West Bengal assembly polls from Ballygunge constituency.

He further accused the Bharaiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government in centre of implicating him in a “false case” while also claiming irregularities in voter lists.

“A year ago, they jailed me in a false case. The judgment came, and the court said that all the allegations against Kejriwal are false. Kejriwal is innocent and completely honest,” he said.

Kejriwal, while targeting the BJP, alleged irregularities in voter lists and misuse of central agencies during elections.

“In the voter list, they have made fake voters, and from across all states, they are bringing thousands of fake voters to vote here in Bengal. Modi wants to win elections like this,” he said.

He further alleged misuse of the central investigative agencies, stating, “PM Modi has three friends — ED, CBI and Gyanesh Kumar.”

The AAP supremo praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging political pressure on her from central investigative agencies.

“Everyone is after her — the ED, the CBI, the Central Forces, Modi ji. Chief Ministers of the BJP are going door to door, everyone is after one woman, and yet she wins. She will win because Kali Maa’s blessings are with her,” he added. (ANI)

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