Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party tried to bully Delhi High Court judge: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over a recusal plea controversy in the Delhi High Court. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused Kejriwal of acting like a "bully" and running a coordinated social media campaign to pressure and defame Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who is hearing a CBI appeal in the alleged liquor policy case.

The remarks came after the judge refused to recuse herself from the case. Swaraj claimed AAP attempted to undermine judicial integrity after unfavourable rulings, including moving pleas to remove the judge. She also alleged that the party targeted the judge and her family online.

Citing the court's observation that "a courtroom can't be a theatre of perception," Swaraj said AAP's pressure tactics would fail. She further accused the party of being "anti-women" and criticised its stance on the Women's Reservation Bill. (IANS)

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