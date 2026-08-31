‘Armed Forces HQ employees’ demands will be examined with stakeholders: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and several other portfolios, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday said that the demands and service-related concerns raised by employees of the Armed Forces Headquarters would be thoroughly examined in consultation with the concerned stakeholder departments. Singh made the remarks during an interaction with a delegation of the Armed Forces HQ Association, which submitted a memorandum to the Minister covering various issues related to career progression, promotions and pending service matters.

The minister said continuous and constructive dialogue with employee representatives was important for addressing genuine service-related concerns and improving administrative efficiency. He assured the delegation that the representations submitted by them would be considered through the appropriate administrative process. Singh said he would make his best efforts in the interest of employees while ensuring that the concerns raised by the association were examined in accordance with established procedures and in consultation with the relevant departments. He also emphasised the importance of structured and continuous engagement with employee representatives, saying such interactions enable the administration to better understand service-related issues and work towards their appropriate resolution. (IANS)

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