Space labs, research infrastructure expanding India’s scientific outreach: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh on Sunday said India is rapidly expanding access to advanced scientific infrastructure, space-related laboratories and high-end research facilities across universities to strengthen innovation-driven learning and emerging technology capabilities among students and researchers.

During a visit to Banaras Hindu University, the Minister reviewed the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institute (SATHI), a national-level interdisciplinary research facility supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Dr. Singh said the DST is working to democratise access to advanced scientific infrastructure and research support systems across higher educational institutions nationwide. He noted that initiatives such as SATHI, FIST and ARRF-linked research programmes are helping create a strong ecosystem for research, innovation, start-ups and industry-academia collaboration, especially for young researchers, MSMEs and emerging enterprises.

He also highlighted efforts to connect universities and colleges through space-related laboratories and research programmes to promote scientific temper, innovation-oriented learning and advanced technology skills among students and researchers. (IANS)

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