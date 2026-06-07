Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness at Central Command HQ

LUCKNOW: Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Central Command Headquarters in Lucknow and reviewed the force's operational preparedness, modernisation efforts and capability enhancement measures aimed at strengthening its integrated combat capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges.

During the visit, General Dwivedi was given a detailed briefing on the Command's current operational readiness as well as various initiatives being undertaken to improve force effectiveness, enhance technological capabilities and strengthen combat preparedness.

Sharing details of the visit, the Indian Army took to X on Saturday and said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited HQ Central Command. He was briefed on operational preparedness, force modernisation and capability enhancement initiatives undertaken by Central Command to strengthen integrated combat capabilities."

As part of his engagement, General Dwivedi also interacted with officers from the Central Command Headquarters and various formation headquarters through a hybrid format.

During the interaction, he highlighted the growing importance of adopting emerging technologies and innovation to address the rapidly changing nature of warfare and battlefield requirements.

According to the Army, the Chief of Army Staff emphasised the need for continuous adaptation and operational flexibility to ensure that the force remains capable of responding effectively to future challenges.

The interaction focused on preparing the force for modern-day warfare by integrating advanced technologies, encouraging innovative approaches and improving the agility required for complex operational environments.

"Interacting with officers of HQ Central Command and Formation Headquarters through a hybrid format, the COAS stressed the importance of leveraging emerging technologies, fostering innovation and enhancing operational agility to meet the demands of the evolving battlefield," the Army said.

General Dwivedi also acknowledged the efforts and commitment of personnel serving under the Command, appreciating their professionalism and dedication towards maintaining a high level of operational readiness. (IANS)

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