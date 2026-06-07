Pakistan is hardly an interlocutor, they are just courier service: Ex-Army chief Naravane

KOLKATA: Former Indian Army chief, General (Retired) M.M. Naravane, on Saturday said that Pakistan is hardly an interlocutor and is merely acting as a "courier service" amid its attempts to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Gen (Retd) Naravane said, "There is no question of anybody being overlooked or not overlooked. And Pakistan is hardly an interlocutor; they are just a courier service."

Commenting on the Iran-US conflict and its potential impact on global trade and security, Gen Naravane said that national security and economic security are closely interconnected.

"National security has always been linked to economic security. In fact, it is the economy that drives everything else. Therefore, our effort has always been to be self-sufficient and self-reliant, of course within the context of global trade. It is not possible to completely isolate ourselves from the shocks that occur across the world. However, our efforts are focussed on diversifying sources and supply chains and giving importance to our domestic production so that we are prepared for any future shocks," he said.

Highlighting the need for adaptability in a rapidly changing world, the former Army chief noted that geopolitical uncertainties are not a new phenomenon.

"The global situation has always been in a state of flux. It is not something that has happened only today. In the past as well, situations at the global level have always been dynamic. Therefore, the need of the hour is to adapt to these changes. While adapting, we must always keep our national interests in mind and consider what is good for the country and its people. If that remains our guiding principle, then all decisions taken will serve the long-term interests of the nation," he said. (IANS)

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