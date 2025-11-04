Army chief Upendra Dwivedi releases Lt Gen K.J. Singh’s book on Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi released a book ‘General’s Jottings Rearmed’, authored by Lt Gen K.J. Singh (retd), shedding light on Operation Sindoor and national security imperatives, an official said on Monday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also praised the author for presenting deep insights into India’s evolving security landscape, providing a practical toolkit — to analyse national and global security issues.

“Focusing on contemporary conflicts such as Operation Sindoor, the Ukraine war and the Gaza conflict, the book explores India’s border management, defence preparedness and regional dynamics,” said Additional Directorate General of Public Information in a post on X. (IANS)

