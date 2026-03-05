Army foils infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector

JAMMU: Alert Army troops foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the Army said in a statement: “Acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali along the Line of Control during the early hours of March 4, 2026. Responding with decisive force and showcasing superior tactical execution, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt and denying any breach of the LoC.” The enemy’s designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action, the statement said.

“Own troops have been reoriented to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert remain in force across the sector. The wall stands vigilant — every infiltration bid will fail,” it read.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and a 240-km-long International Border.

The LoC runs through Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts in the Kashmir Valley and through Poonch, Rajouri and parts of Jammu district in the Jammu division.

The International Border lies in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the Jammu division. The Army guards the LoC, while the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir against infiltration, exfiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone activities originating from the Pakistan side.

In the past, drones have been used to drop consignments of arms, ammunition, drugs and cash for terrorists. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces regularly conduct operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathizers.

Drug smugglers, peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the radar of security agencies. It is believed that funds generated through such illegal activities are used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Infiltration bid across line of control (LoC) foiled in Uri’ Says Army