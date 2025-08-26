‘Infiltration bid across line of control (LoC) foiled in Uri’ Says Army

Alert soldiers foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists on the line of control (LoC) in the Uri sector of J&K’s Baramulla sector on Monday, the Army said. “Troops detected suspicious movement and opened fire,” an army official said, adding search operations were being undertaken in the area subsequently. On August 13, two soldiers were martyred during operational duties in the Uri sector. A spokesman of the Army’s Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps had identified the deceased as Havildar Ankit Kumar and Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar. The 740-km long LoC in Jammu and Kashmir remained relatively calm since India and Pakistan reached an agreement on May 10 this year to end four days of intense cross-border attacks and missile strikes, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that left 26 civilians including 25 tourists and a local dead in a terror attack by Pakistan-backed LeT terrorists. On August 13, the security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir Valley. The recovery included a 9 mm Chinese pistol, two 9 mm pistol magazines, five 9 mm pistol ammunition, three AK-47 magazines, 260 AK-47 ammunition, four UBGL grenades, an IED/mine, five metres mine wire, three hand grenades (Pakistani make), a PITO bag, and a handbag with a Pakistani address written in Urdu, two detonators, 30 mine fuses with wire, an electric machine (unknown device) and two battery connectors, and 16 brown sugar sachets. (IANS)

