Army Major gets patent for multi target detonation device, inducted in Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army achieved yet another milestone with a patent granted for the innovation of a Portable Multi Target Detonation Device (WEDC). It was developed by Major Rajprasad RS of the Corps of Engineers. The innovation, which would enable troops to undertake demolition at long range with increased safety and several advanced features, has been inducted in the Indian Army.

The device developed by Major Rajprasad is aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of the detonation of multiple targets and overcoming the limitations of the previously used Exploder Dynamo Capacitor.

The previously utilised system is a mechanically operated wired system with limited range of 400 metres. The requirement of the Indian Army was to increase the safety range and carry reserve demolition of multiple targets wirelessly from longer ranges.

This device is a microprocessor based electronic system that offers a long range of 2.5 kilometres with both wired and wireless mode of firing.

Multiple targets can be selectively fired- both independently or simultaneously. It provides great advantage in reserve Demolition of enemy targets, Destruction of IEDs from longer ranges. (ANI)

